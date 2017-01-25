4:32 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Ex-West Virginia teacher accused…

Ex-West Virginia teacher accused of 40 counts of sex abuse

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:31 am 01/25/2017 10:31am
Share

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say a former McDowell County teacher has been charged with 40 counts of sex abuse involving children.

Police tell the Bluefield Daily Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2jRaDEX) that 60-year-old Anthony Harris, of Northfork faces charges from abuse involving one victim in 1985 and another in 2006.

Harris was a longtime teacher in elementary middle schools, and the children were between the ages of 12 and 15.

Trooper M.D. Brooks says the abuse occurred on school grounds. He says the investigation began after the first victim came forward and led to the second victim. Brooks said he believes there could be more victims.

According to the prosecutor’s office, bond was set at $200,000 Tuesday and no defense lawyer was immediately assigned.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Ex-West Virginia teacher accused…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Education News