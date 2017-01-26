7:37 pm, January 26, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Dad of student shot…

Dad of student shot seeks prayers for son, suspect’s family

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:11 pm 01/26/2017 07:11pm
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The father of a student injured in an Ohio high school shooting has asked for prayers for his son and for the family of the student accused of shooting him.

Ryan Cole made the request in a video statement released Thursday through the Columbus hospital where 16-year-old Logan Cole is in stable condition.

Ryan Cole thanked his son for setting an example for him in forgiveness. He says his son has already extended forgiveness, even as he was “lying on the floor and fighting for life.”

Authorities allege 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other counts.

Serna’s public defender hasn’t returned repeated calls for comment.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Dad of student shot…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Education News