12:16 pm, January 29, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Results are in for the Australian Open 2017 final game between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Find out who won.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Culinary schools struggle with…

Culinary schools struggle with enrollment decline

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:04 pm 01/29/2017 12:04pm
Share
In this Jan. 26, 2017 photo, students Allie Trojano, front, and Deron Noel, rear, work on dessert projects during a class at the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vt. Enrollment in culinary institutes across the country is in decline and some cooking schools have announced they are closing. NECI, which faces imminent sale, said it is committed to staying relevant and in demand. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Enrollment in culinary institutes across the country is in decline and some cooking schools have announced they are closing.

Officials say the schools are victims of high tuitions, low student aid, more restaurant positions that provide on-the-job training and a demanding millennial workforce.

Despite the challenges, schools like the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, and the Culinary Institute of Charleston in South Carolina, are committed to staying relevant and in demand.

Other schools have not been as fortunate. Le Cordon Bleu’s 16 U.S. programs will close later this year. One culinary school president says it’s a national trend.

The Culinary Education in New York’s president says students can’t get the same level of training while learning on the job. He says culinary school provides depth of training.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Food News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Culinary schools struggle with…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Education News