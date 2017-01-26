11:53 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Education News

Home » Latest News » Education News » Charleston Southern coach joins…

Charleston Southern coach joins South Carolina

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:21 pm 01/26/2017 06:21pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern baseball coach Stuart Lake resigned Thursday to join South Carolina’s program.

Both schools announced Thursday that Lake signed on to be the Gamecocks coordinator of baseball administration and director of player development. Lake spent the past eight years leading the Buccaneers.

Charleston Southern athletic director Hank Small said associate coach Adam Ward would be the team’s interim coach for the 2017 season, which starts next month. Lake is Charleston Southern’s career leader with 84 Big South Conference wins. He’s second on the school’s all-time list with 184 victories.

Lake began his college coaching career in 1999 under then Gamecocks baseball coach, now South Carolina athletic director, Ray Tanner.

Lake said while the timing of the decision was hard, he was happy to return to a program he loved.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Education News » Charleston Southern coach joins…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Education News