Trump ally asked to resign from school board over insults

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 4:11 pm 12/29/2016 04:11pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A co-chairman of Republican Donald Trump’s New York presidential campaign who publicly insulted Democratic President Barack Obama and his wife has been asked to resign from a local school board.

Millionaire developer Carl Paladino told a Buffalo alternative newspaper last week he wanted to see Obama dead of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama living with a gorilla in Africa. He now says the comments weren’t meant for publication but were nevertheless “inappropriate.”

At a special meeting on Thursday the Buffalo school board voted 6-2 to ask the state education commissioner to remove Paladino if he doesn’t resign within 24 hours.

Paladino didn’t attend the meeting. He says he won’t resign.

Topics:
2016 Election News Education News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News National News
