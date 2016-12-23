7:41 am, December 23, 2016
Chicago alderman facing corruption charges due in court

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 7:31 am 12/23/2016 07:31am
CHICAGO (AP) — A prominent Chicago alderman indicted on federal corruption charges is due for his first court appearance.

Democrat Willie Cochran has been charged in a 15-count indictment, including allegations that he extorted money from a liquor store owner and pilfered funds from a local government activities fund to pay for gambling and his daughter’s college tuition. His arraignment in federal court is Friday morning.

The indictment includes 11 counts of wire fraud and two counts each of federal program bribery and extortion. It was unsealed as Cochran was attending a City Council meeting last week.

Cochran’s attorney, Thomas Durkin, has said that Cochran has an “outstanding reputation” and they plan to fight the charges “vigorously.”

Cochran was first elected as alderman in 2007. He previously served as a police officer.

