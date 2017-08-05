5 tips to make back-to-school shopping less expensive

This content is sponsored by Democracy FCU

When children head to school in the fall, it tends to be expensive for parents.

Last year, families with children in elementary, middle and high schools expected to spend more than $673 on apparel and accessories, electronics, shoes and school supplies, according to the National Retail Federation’s survey conducted by Prosper Insights and Analytics.

For parents with college students, the cost was even higher: an average of $888.71, according to the survey.

Of course, in some areas costs are much higher and when families have multiple children in school, let’s just hope their parents bought Apple or Amazon stock a decade ago.

If you’re among the many parents dreading the expense and hassle of back-to-school shopping, here are some tips to help keep costs under control.

Stick to the list

Whether a child is in first-grade or 10th, most teachers send home a list of supplies needed for the class. Often the list fails to include one or more items that parents or students deem important so they go ahead and make the purchase. The editors of parenting.com advise against spending money for anything not on the teacher’s list.

“Extra supplies, while they may be cute, will probably never get used and just leave your pockets empty,” the site states.

Be smart with credit

Even though you love your children, try not to spend more than you can afford. If you choose to make purchases using a credit card, choose a rewards card with a low rate like the Visa card offered by Democracy Federal Credit Union. You’ll also accrue earned points that can be redeemed for cash or to purchase a variety of gift cards from retailers like Macy’s, Starbucks, Best Buy etc. They can even be used toward paying your Visa bill.

Establish a budget

As children get older, they will want the trendiest binders and backpacks and name-brand clothing from the mall. Although your kids crave these items, these popular products can quickly destroy a back-to-school budget.

Moneycrashers.com recommends setting limits with your children and speak with them about money-based values. Let them choose one or two specialty items and then explain that the remaining supplies must be purchased at bargain rates.

Bargain hunt online

It’s never been easier to do comparison shopping. Consumer financial services and online marketing executive Ethan Ewing suggests using shopping engines and visiting store websites to find the best prices for the items on your list.

“Follow the social media accounts of different stores and brands you may select,” Ewing writes in an article for military.com. “You might find a deal that is only available via Facebook or Twitter.”

Pay up for quality

For schools supplies like notebooks, glue, pencils, etc., you can generally go with the least expensive brands. For crayons and markers, name brands are worth the extra money. And for longer lasting items like backpacks, jackets and other clothing, more durable items are usually worth paying more. For example, a $20 backpack isn’t a bargain if it only lasts three or four months.

Going back to school is an exciting (and stressful) time for children and parents. You can relieve some of the pressure by having a plan and a budget and by making good financial decisions.