Video released in failed Nationals Park ATM theft

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 30, 2017 6:23 am 09/30/2017 06:23am
The suspects allegedly used a stolen U-Haul to ram the ATM and abandoned it when an alarm at the stadium went off. The U-Haul truck was left sitting in middle of N Street.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police have released surveillance video following a foolhardy Friday attempt to haul away an ATM from Nationals Park — and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Both Metro police and the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force are seeking to identify two people and a vehicle of interest in the brazen effort.

Video below:

The attempted cash machine heist happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said stadium security confronted the thieves.

Police ask that anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

WTOP’s Dennis Foley contributed to this report.

