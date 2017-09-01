Urine trouble: Some X2 Metrobus operators refusing to drive

WASHINGTON — Some Metrobus drivers are taking action after an operator was assaulted on Saturday by a passenger who threw a cup of urine at her reportedly because of how the driver said “have a nice day.”

Some Metrobus drivers are refusing to get behind the wheel after they say their requests for increased safety measures have been ignored.

X2 Metrobus line not in service right now. Drivers refusing to get behind wheel as they protest for tougher safety measures. @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/EMr1Jaooh8 — Ryan Hughes (@ABC7Hughes) September 1, 2017

ATU Local 689, a union representing Metrobus drivers, tweeted Friday morning that operators are not refusing to drive, but requesting a police escort to protect both drivers and passengers.

X2 operators are not refusing to drive. They are requesting police escort to protect them and riders #wmata — ATU Local 689 (@ATULocal689) September 1, 2017

Police arrested Opal Brown, 38, on Wednesday in connection with the assault. Brown was captured on camera relieving herself into a cup towards the rear of the bus, reaching around the plastic shield intended to protect Metrobus drivers and throwing it onto the victim.

According to several tweets from the union, Brown is still free to ride Metrobuses, although she is banned from riding the X2 line. Multiple Metrobus operators have detailed various assaults by passengers, including being spat on and threatened.

We disagree with the order of the court to allow Opal Brown on Metro. Riders and workers are still in danger when she rides any bus or rail. — ATU Local 689 (@ATULocal689) August 31, 2017

Metro released a statement Friday morning condemning the action by Metrobus operators, calling it a “disruptive and unlawful job action.” A third of Metrobuses are equipped with protective shields and all new buses will have them installed, the statement says.

According to the union, none of that stopped Saturday’s assault.

