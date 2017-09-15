501.5
Suspect in fatal Georgetown shooting arrested in West Virginia

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens September 15, 2017 2:25 pm 09/15/2017 02:25pm
WASHINTGON – A man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old in Georgetown in July was arrested in West Virginia earlier this week.

Officials arrested 24-year-old Demarius Anton Jackson in West Virginia Tuesday.

He is charged with second degree murder while armed after police say he shot and killing 19-year-old Kennedy Javier Amaya-Olivares on July 8 in the 3500 block of Water Street in Northwest D.C.

Jackson will be extradited back to D.C., D.C. police said.

dc police Demarius Anton Jackson Georgetown fatal shooting Georgetown shooting Kennedy Javier Amaya-Olivares Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
