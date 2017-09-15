Suspect in fatal Georgetown shooting arrested in West Virginia

WASHINTGON – A man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old in Georgetown in July was arrested in West Virginia earlier this week.

Officials arrested 24-year-old Demarius Anton Jackson in West Virginia Tuesday.

He is charged with second degree murder while armed after police say he shot and killing 19-year-old Kennedy Javier Amaya-Olivares on July 8 in the 3500 block of Water Street in Northwest D.C.

Jackson will be extradited back to D.C., D.C. police said.

