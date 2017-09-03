Southeast DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

The woman who died has been identified as Unique Davis. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man and another woman sustained injuries from the shooting that were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital.

The man was shot and wounded, and is listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital. The woman had a grazed wound. She has since been released from the hospital, according to D.C. police.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Information from police had initially listed a third person injured.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Tubman Road in Southeast at around 7 p.m. Below is the area where it happened.

