Report: Man arrested near White House had weapons in car

WASHINGTON — A man arrested Sunday near the White House had a cache of weapons in his car, and said he had an appointment with top administration officials.

According to CNN officers from the the U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division approached the man outside the Renwick Gallery, at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, near the White House, as he was allegedly relieving himself.

The suspect told officers and agents he was headed to the White House, and wanted to meet with National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers and Defense Secretary James Mattis “for advice on missing paychecks and how to get the chip out of my head,” according to the incident report obtained by CNN.

The man acknowledged having several weapons in his 2009 Silver Nissan with Tennessee Fraternal Order of Police license plates, and consented to a search.

Police found nine guns, including several handguns and assault-style rifles, as well as three knives, brass knuckles, suppressors and ammunition.

CNN reports the man was taken to a D.C. facility “for mental observation,” and was later charged with several weapons violations at a police station.

