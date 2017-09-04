Family mourns DC teen shot and killed at her front door

WASHINGTON — The family of a 19-year-old shot at her front door Saturday evening want her killers to come forward.

A day after her 19th birthday, D.C. police say they found Unique Davis’ body laying at her front door on Tubman Road Southeast.

“My heart is devastated. I’m tore up. It’s just too much,” her godmother, Davena Davis told NBC 4.

Friends and family mourned the teen at a vigil Sunday night, telling NBC 4 Davis was set to work at Fed Ex Field this fall and had plans for college.

When police responded to sounds of gunshots on Tubman Road just before 7 p.m., they found another woman and man had also been shot. Authorities say they’re expected to recover.

D.C. police did not have any suspect description but said it is possible someone in the group was targeted.

