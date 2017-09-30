Drivers can now get boot, tow alerts in DC

WASHINGTON — Drivers in D.C. can now receive an alert if their vehicles are booted, towed or relocated in the District.

The Tow and Boot Alert System will send you an electronic notification if a boot was installed or removed on your vehicle, or if your vehicle was towed or relocated by the city or a company working for the city.

You can sign up to receive the alerts at the D.C. Department of Public Works website. You will need a copy of your vehicle registration.

You can set up to three email addresses and three telephone numbers for your vehicle.

The notifications are “near instant,” Department of Public Works director Christopher Shorter said in a statement.

