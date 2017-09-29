Attempted ATM theft at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — Four people tried to steal an ATM from Nationals Park but didn’t manage to remove it, D.C. police said.
Police are on the scene investigating and have N Street SE blocked off between Half Street and 1st Street.
The suspects used a stolen U-Haul to ram the ATM around 4:45 a.m. and abandoned it when an alarm at the stadium went off. The U-Haul truck is sitting in middle of N Street.
Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said stadium security confronted the thieves.
They got away in another truck, but police do not have a description of it.
Police plan to put surveillance images.
