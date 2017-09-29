201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Attempted ATM theft at…

Attempted ATM theft at Nationals Park

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP September 29, 2017 8:57 am 09/29/2017 08:57am
Share

Four people in a stolen U-Haul tried to steal an ATM from Nationals Park but didn't manage to remove it.

WASHINGTON — Four people tried to steal an ATM from Nationals Park but didn’t manage to remove it, D.C. police said.

Police are on the scene investigating and have N Street SE blocked off between Half Street and 1st Street.

The suspects used a stolen U-Haul to ram the ATM around 4:45 a.m. and abandoned it when an alarm at the stadium went off. The U-Haul truck is sitting in middle of N Street.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said stadium security confronted the thieves.

They got away in another truck, but police do not have a description of it.

Police plan to put surveillance images.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
ATM theft Dennis Foley Latest News Local News nationals park Washington, DC News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Halloween treats that aren’t candy
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with the highest starting salaries
Today in History: Sept. 29
Puerto Rico devastation after Maria
Dogs and cats of Congress
Quick, inexpensive DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Where to go apple picking
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 24-30
Local breweries to check out
Mexico earthquake
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Hurricane Maria
Heart-healthy habits
Benefits of decluttering your home
Local winery guide: Where to tour and taste this fall
Juggalos, Trump supporters flock to National Mall
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Charlottesville clash
2017 local deaths of note