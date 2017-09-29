Attempted ATM theft at Nationals Park

Four people in a stolen U-Haul tried to steal an ATM from Nationals Park but didn't manage to remove it.

A stolen U-Haul sits outside Nationals Park and an ATM thieves tried to steal on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 is seen . (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

WASHINGTON — Four people tried to steal an ATM from Nationals Park but didn’t manage to remove it, D.C. police said.

Police are on the scene investigating and have N Street SE blocked off between Half Street and 1st Street.

The suspects used a stolen U-Haul to ram the ATM around 4:45 a.m. and abandoned it when an alarm at the stadium went off. The U-Haul truck is sitting in middle of N Street.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said stadium security confronted the thieves.

They got away in another truck, but police do not have a description of it.

Police plan to put surveillance images.

