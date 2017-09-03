501.5
Car crash near Trump hotel in DC involved assault suspect

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim September 3, 2017 9:21 pm 09/03/2017 09:21pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. police swarmed the intersection near Trump International Hotel in downtown D.C. after a car crash involving an assault suspect Sunday afternoon.

D.C. police said the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon (knife) and crashed into another vehicle at 12th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Five people, including the suspect, were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

