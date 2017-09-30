201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » All dogs go to…

All dogs go to heaven: Pets get blessed at DC monastery

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP September 30, 2017 2:16 pm 09/30/2017 02:16pm
Share

WASHINGTON — It was the pets’ turn to be blessed at the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning.

It’s an annual event that takes place at the friary ahead of the celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi.

“People love their animals,” Priest Jim Gardiner told WTOP. “Look how affectionate [the pets] are, how forgiving they are.”

Gardiner says throughout history, pets have been an important part of civilization because of their unconditional affection.

“Let’s put animals in charge of Metro — all public transportation,” Gardiner said half-seriously, noting that the affection animals give would make everyone kinder.

After a prayer, owners lined up to have their pets be individually blessed with holy water.

Most people at this year’s event came with their dog on a leash.

One man, with a group of friends, arrived with a dog donned in a white dress.

“It’s a shower curtain and a tutu,” Josh Cruz said while laughing. “It’s all white, with a bow tie and some flowers on there.”

Cruz called it a baptism dress for his 6-month-old puppy, designed by his roommate.

While the absurdity of a dog all dressed in white was good for a laugh, Cruz said this event is important to him.

“I’m Catholic and it’s a big event for dog owners,” said Cruz.

It was his first time taking part in the event, noting this is the first time he’s had a dog while living in the District.

Aviana Symon was also at the monastery with her pet, Luna.

“She’s about 7-years-old and she’s a Mini Rex rabbit,” shared Symon.

Luna was the only rabbit to be blessed.

Symon admitted that Luna was a bit uncomfortable being around the loud dogs barking.

“But it’s still good for her to socialize. It’s just a lot of noise and she’s not used to that.”

It’s the third year Symon and Luna came out to the monastery for a blessing.

“I think that it’ll maybe help her health in the future,” Symon said.

The number of pet owners at the event demonstrated the meaning pets have in society and what they do for people individually.

“I know Luna’s a big part of my life,” Symon stated. ” She’s definitely a de-stressor for me. I know that rabbits aren’t the most common type of animals, but especially after a hard day at work, it’s nice to come home just to pet her super soft fur. She has fur like velvet. To that end, she’s really part of the family.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets blessing of the animals DC Pets Dennis Foley franciscan monastery of the holy land Funny & Weird News Latest News Living News Local News Washington, DC News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Halloween treats that aren’t candy
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
Today in History: Sept. 30
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
World's royal children
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note