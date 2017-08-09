501.5
Verizon Center changing name to Capital One Arena

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP August 9, 2017 8:44 am 08/09/2017 08:44am
The Verizon Center, formerly the MCI Center, will be known as the Capital One Arena. (Courtesy YouTube)

WASHINGTON — Verizon Center will be no more. Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced the Verizon Center will now be known as Capital One Arena.

New signs and a marketing campaign are planned for the fall.

Monumental will announce a $40 million investment in the arena, according to a YouTube video by Monumental.



The 20,500-seat sports arena, where the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics play, has been known as Verizon Center since 2006.

Before that, when the arena opened in 1997, it was known as the MCI Center.

The arena helped revitalize the Chinatown area, bringing new businesses and restaurants to D.C.

The Wizards and Capitals played their home games at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, before moving to D.C.

 

