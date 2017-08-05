Slew of stabbings reported Friday night in DC

WASHINGTON — Several stabbings were reported in and around D.C. on Friday night. It remains unclear whether any of the crimes were related to one another.

The first stabbing happened on the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road in Northeast, where the victim was stabbed in the abdomen. Police tweeted a description of the suspect.

Stabbing in the 1200 hundred block of Mount Olivet Rd NE. Lookout for B/M, 5’10, in his 30s pic.twitter.com/99CJDkPRdH — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 4, 2017



Another stabbing was reported on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue NE where the victim was stabbed in the arm. This crime took place about five minutes after and within two miles of the first crime.

Sabbing/ 1700 block of Capitol Ave NE LOF: for 35 y/o B/M, mid-back length dreadlocks, shorts traveling w a female in a green Ford Explorer. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 4, 2017



Another victim was reportedly stabbed on the 1300 block of North Capitol St in Northwest D.C. around 9:30 p.m. In this case, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

Alert: Stabbing at 2135hrs in the 1300 b/o North Capitol St NW. No Lookout — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 5, 2017



Police say the victims, all of whom were men, are expected to recover from their injuries. The investigations are ongoing.

