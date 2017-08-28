501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » One killed, 1 critical…

One killed, 1 critical after Potomac River rescue

By Abigail Constantino August 28, 2017 12:02 am 08/28/2017 12:02am
Share

WASHINGTON — One person was killed and another is in critical condition after crews launched a rescue effort in the Potomac River.

It happened Sunday night in the Key Bridge area. Witnesses told D.C. Fire and EMS that two people went in the water and did not surface. D.C. Fire and EMS launched four boats and a helicopter from U.S. Park Police to help with the search. Harbor Patrol was on scene, as well.

One man was found around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in very critical condition. Another man was found around 11 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Below is the area where it happened:

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
key bridge Latest News Local News potomac river rescue Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?