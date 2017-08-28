One killed, 1 critical after Potomac River rescue

WASHINGTON — One person was killed and another is in critical condition after crews launched a rescue effort in the Potomac River.

It happened Sunday night in the Key Bridge area. Witnesses told D.C. Fire and EMS that two people went in the water and did not surface. D.C. Fire and EMS launched four boats and a helicopter from U.S. Park Police to help with the search. Harbor Patrol was on scene, as well.

One man was found around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in very critical condition. Another man was found around 11 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene.

