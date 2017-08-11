WASHINGTON — Neighbors of Buzzard Point Park are offering some interesting ideas for its revitalization.

For “Concept 1,” the trail is on the ground along the edge of the waterfront. (Courtesy National Park Service)

It’s not just neighbors who use the old waterfront park, of course. But Pya Langley of the National Park Service said they offered ideas in a public hearing that are being incorporated into the new design.

“A lot of people wanted to see the park incorporate the Anacostia River walk trail,” Langley said.

The two concepts for the trail are either to have an elevated platform go out over the water or to run the trail through the park.

“We’re going to have lawn areas for recreation activity, and a kayak share program where people can launch kayaks right into the river,” she said.

There will also be grass dunes as part of the ongoing environmental project to improve the Anacostia River’s health.

Langley could not give an exact date as to when work would begin on one of the concepts.

