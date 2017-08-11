WASHINGTON — Neighbors of Buzzard Point Park are offering some interesting ideas for its revitalization.
It’s not just neighbors who use the old waterfront park, of course. But Pya Langley of the National Park Service said they offered ideas in a public hearing that are being incorporated into the new design.
“A lot of people wanted to see the park incorporate the Anacostia River walk trail,” Langley said.
The two concepts for the trail are either to have an elevated platform go out over the water or to run the trail through the park.