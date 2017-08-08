501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC orders hospital to…

DC orders hospital to suspend baby deliveries, prenatal care

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:05 pm 08/08/2017 04:05pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Health in Washington, D.C., has ordered a hospital to stop delivering babies and offering prenatal care for the next 90 days.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that district officials declined to say what prompted the suspension at United Medical Center. But the hospital is implementing a plan to improve those services.

Health department spokesman Tom Lalley said the agency was limited in what it could say about licensing decisions. A spokesman for United Medical Center did not respond to an e-mail and phone call seeking more information.

The long-troubled public hospital in Southeast Washington serves some of the city’s poorest residents. Other services at the hospital are unaffected by the move.

A recent Department of Health report suggests other hospitals in the city can accommodate expecting mothers.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
DC Health Department Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News Local News united medical center Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?