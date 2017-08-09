DASH has a new executive director

Peg Hacskaylo is stepping down as the executive director of the District Alliance for Safe Housing after more than 10 years, and Koube Ngaaje will be taking over the position.

Previously as the COO at the Arlington Food Assistance Center, Ngaaje oversaw over 900,000 pounds of groceries delivered each week to more than 6,000 people, as well as the organization’s expansion. She is also on the board for the Alliance for Housing Solutions, which works to increase affordable housing availability in Arlington County and Northern Virginia.

“I was first drawn to DASH by the tremendous impact of the organization and now stand in awe of the strength and the dedication it took to deliver such quality services,” said Ngaaje in a press release.

Hacskaylo will assume the role of CEO of the nonprofit. She founded DASH in 2006, when there weren’t many housing options specifically for survivors of domestic violence. Most recently, the organization’s programs and model were evaluated and showed positive…