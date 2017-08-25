501.5
Couple robbed near 14th Street NW in broad daylight

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP August 25, 2017 1:51 pm
Despite the fact the area once had a somewhat dangerous reputation, residents on 14th Street NW say they feel safe in the area despite a recent armed robbery.

WASHINGTON — A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in broad daylight last weekend near 14th Street NW in D.C.

The robbery — which police say involved a knife as a weapon — happened in the 1400 block of Corcoran Street NW right around noon last Saturday.

Police have put out surveillance video of a man they believe is their suspect and the car he got away in.

The 14th Street area once had a reputation as a high crime area for many years, but recently it has become a trendy area that residents describe as safe.

“Now, you can walk at night,” said Ugo Fasano who has lived in the area for 30 years after growing up in Argentina. “You can even leave the door open and nothing happens … I heard sometimes from neighbors that a bike has been stolen or something like that. But as far as I know, nothing major.”

There’s a lot of reasons why residents feel safe. In large part, they said gentrification has cleaned up the area.

They said new restaurants have also drawn more people to the area and these people generally walk the streets in groups.

“When you have people around later in the evenings in large quantities, it does make it more difficult for opportunity crimes to happen,” said Jean-Pierre Leguillou.

He had lived in the neighborhood, but currently lives in Petworth. He still goes to a local gym.

Leguillou also credits greater police presence in the area for the improved safety.

D.C. has seen fewer crimes so far in 2017 when compared to the same time period in 2016.

Throughout the District, all reported crime is down by 8 percent and violent crime is down by 25 percent.

The better numbers are always reassuring, but crime still happens.

In fact, the 1400 block of Corcoran Street NW has seen a very small increase in the number of crimes reported so far in 2017 compared to the same time period in 2016.

“It’s a city. I’m a city boy, so I’m always aware of my surroundings,” Leguillou said. “It’s like a second sense … Generally speaking, I just feel fairly safe.”

14th street dc crime gentrification
