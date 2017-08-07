501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » In annual school inspections,…

In annual school inspections, Cheh sees ‘night and day’ improvement

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP August 7, 2017 2:43 pm 08/07/2017 02:43pm
Share

WASHINGTON — At Horace Mann Elementary School, in Northwest D.C., the floors are gleaming; the classrooms are stocked with of books and teachers already at work, setting out the brightly decorated rugs where kids will gather for informal group activities.

But when the principal, Liz Whisnant, took Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh on a tour of the school Monday, Cheh wandered off and asked teachers questions such as whether their blinds work — even having a staff member pop into the boy’s room to check whether the toilets flush.

Cheh said she’s seen tremendous improvement in these factors. “I can tell you it’s night and day from when I started this 11 years ago,” Back then, she said, she would sometimes find classrooms without books — or even desks.

Cheh’s preseason inspections are about more than just examining the physical plant of each school: “It gives me a chance to talk with the principal and to see if there are any issues they have.”

Whisnant took Cheh up to the rooftop garden where kids grow produce, and told Cheh that the electrical system that helps monitor the garden has been a little wonky; her staff has been checking into what’s causing it to trip repeatedly.

Enrollment at Horace Mann this year will be about 400, which represents some growth. “it’s lovely to have the summer to have some reflective time and time for really good planning,” said Whisnant. “We have a week before teachers arrive and then a week after that” before the kids come back to class Aug. 21.

Cheh has been concerned about how the D.C. Public Schools administration has been allocating money. Whisnant, asked about budget constraints, said with a smile, “I always have bigger plans than what the budget enables me to do. … More money — always great!” But she said that the school has added a position for this year: an “intervention teacher” in math.

“So we’re doing OK,” Whisnant said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
horace mann school kate ryan Latest News Local News mary cheh Washington, DC News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 6-12
Lollapalooza 2017
Today in History: Aug. 7
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Best back-to-school sales for 2017
Rehoboth restaurants
Photos: August thunderstorms roll through the DC area
DC's top restaurants
Food scraps you can eat
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Inn at Little Washington recreates ‘greatest party ever thrown’
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
Severe weather slams DC area
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Summertime gift guide
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Double rainbow spotted over DC
Summer Binge Guide
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Dress up your hot dog
Mexican recipes
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC