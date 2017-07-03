501

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Trump speaks with leaders…

Trump speaks with leaders of Japan, China about NKorea

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 1:50 am 07/03/2017 01:50am
Share
FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at his official residence in Tokyo. The White House said Sunday, July 2, that President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of China and Japan and reaffirmed their shared commitments to dealing with North Korea. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of China and Japan and reaffirmed their shared commitments to dealing with North Korea.

In separate statements, the White House says Trump spoke Sunday night with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) and President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China.

North Korea and its nuclear program were part of discussions with both leaders.

In the case of China, Trump raised the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. And Trump also reiterated with Xi his determination to seek more balanced trade relations with U.S. trading partners.

The White House says Trump and the leaders of Japan and China look forward to meeting at the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Trump speaks with leaders…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News