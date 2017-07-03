At the National Mall this holiday? Get real time public safety alerts

WASHINGTON — As many plan to make their way to the National Mall for Independence Day celebrations, U.S. Park Police wants to remind the public that they may opt-in for public safety alerts via text messages.

“This is a great way to communicate with us. Get us information, and we can get you information to keep everyone safe,” U.S. Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose said. “What’s really great about it is that it’s anonymous.”

Park police send out NIXLE alerts for numbers of reasons: alerting the public of missing children, security checkpoints opening or closing, extreme weather and other emergencies.

“We would notify the public via NIXLE, police officers would have the information and we would be directing the public on where to go and what to do,” Rose said. “If there’s any police activity that someone may want to avoid, we can share that.”

To respond to the alerts, someone who has opted into the system need only type the word “reply” with the information to be shared, such as the location of a child who has been reported missing.

“And then we can [communicate] back and forth and get all information we need from you,” Rose said.

See something, say something

“We can’t do it alone. The Fourth of July is a great celebration of our nation’s birthday, but I would encourage the public — if you see something, say something,” Rose implored. “We’re all there for the same reason — to enjoy the day. Let’s work together to make it a safe and happy event.”

Sign up for NIXLE public safety alerts by texting “july4dc” to 888-777.

