DC animal shelter flooded with donations after storm damage

After weekend rains flooded its dog kennels, the Humane Rescue Alliance is now awash in donated goods thanks to help from WTOP listeners.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is thanking the community for its donations of towels, sheets and blankets that will serve as replacement bedding for animals who lost theirs in the weekend flood. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

WASHINGTON — The weekend storms flooded roadways, basements and a D.C. pet shelter, which ruined the animals’ bedding.

Thanks to some giving people, the Humane Rescue Alliance is overwhelmed with donations.

The plea for donations went out on Saturday July 29, when Matt Williams with the Humane Rescue Alliance said employees woke up to find the dog kennels at its New York Avenue shelter flooded.

Related Stories Flood damage to local pet adoption center prompts staff to seek your help Washington, DC News

“We had to move some animals. The animals were fine. They were never in any danger, but we lost a lot of bedding,” he said.

It also created a space problem because Williams said as they waited for kennels to dry out, they had limited space, which made it difficult to take in other animals. He said it’s a good time to adopt.

After his appeal for help on WTOP, it was donations that were flooding in.

Sheets, blankets and towels filled the shelters’ rooms. There were also toys and dog beds among the donations.

Williams said there are so many, they are donating the extra bedding to other shelters.

“You guys came over and above; your listeners did,” Williams said. “And we were overloaded with them so thank you so much.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.