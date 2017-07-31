501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC animal shelter flooded…

DC animal shelter flooded with donations after storm damage

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP July 31, 2017 3:57 pm 07/31/2017 03:57pm
Share

After weekend rains flooded its dog kennels, the Humane Rescue Alliance is now awash in donated goods thanks to help from WTOP listeners.

WASHINGTON — The weekend storms flooded roadways, basements and a D.C. pet shelter, which ruined the animals’ bedding.

Thanks to some giving people, the Humane Rescue Alliance is overwhelmed with donations.

The plea for donations went out on Saturday July 29, when Matt Williams with the Humane Rescue Alliance said employees woke up to find the dog kennels at its New York Avenue shelter flooded.

Related Stories

“We had to move some animals. The animals were fine. They were never in any danger, but we lost a lot of bedding,” he said.

It also created a space problem because Williams said as they waited for kennels to dry out, they had limited space, which made it difficult to take in other animals. He said it’s a good time to adopt.

After his appeal for help on WTOP, it was donations that were flooding in.

Sheets, blankets and towels filled the shelters’ rooms. There were also toys and dog beds among the donations.

Williams said there are so many, they are donating the extra bedding to other shelters.

“You guys came over and above; your listeners did,” Williams said. “And we were overloaded with them so thank you so much.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance.
Topics:
Animals & Pets flooding Humane Rescue Alliance Latest News Living News Local News matt williams megan cloherty Washington, DC News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays July 30-Aug. 5
Inn at Little Washington recreates ‘greatest party ever thrown’
Severe weather slams DC area
Today in History: July 31
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Summertime gift guide
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Double rainbow spotted over DC
Summer Binge Guide
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Disc golf in DC area
Dress up your hot dog
WTOP Summer Playlist
Mexican recipes
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
4 best nutrients for a healthy brain
6 ways you’re wasting up to $1,000 per year
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC