Wave of violence in DC leaves 2 dead, multiple people injured

WASHINGTON — A torrent of violence this weekend in the District has left two people dead and multiple others injured.

The largest spike occurred late Saturday into Sunday morning when there were four separate shootings in a span of less than five hours.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham tweeted that he was “very disheartened” by the flood of “senseless” shootings.

The shootings

Two men were wounded in a shooting in the 2600 block of 15th Street NW around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say a white sedan was seen leaving the area.

One person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE around 10 p.m. Saturday.

There was a shooting in the 1500 block of 45th Street NE around 1 a.m. Sunday. No further details are available.

One man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in the 4800 block of Kansas Avenue NW around 2 a.m. Sunday.

A teenager was shot and killed in the 4400 block of Quarles Street NE around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The incidents are under investigation.

