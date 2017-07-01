DC juvenile offenders give back to the community, senior residents

Some D.C. juvenile offenders will spend a lot of time this summer mowing lawns of senior residents, and they are not complaining.

Some D.C. juvenile offenders will spend a lot of time this summer mowing lawns of senior residents, and they are not complaining. (WTOP/Jenny Glick)

WASHINGTON — Some D.C. juvenile offenders will spend a lot of time this summer mowing lawns of senior residents — and they are not complaining.

“I feel like it’s a good thing because you are giving back to the people. Morally, you feel good about doing it,” said 18-year-old Jordan, who’s last name was not provided because he is a juvenile offender.

Former offender Carl Matthew started the Grass is Greener program 10 years ago. Once you’ve committed a crime, he said, it’s hard to get a fresh start and get people to see you in a different light.

“I once was where they are, and so I know what they feel and think,” Matthew said. “The meaning behind this program is healing in the community. We bring our youth out here to teach a marketable skill as well as get the community to see them in a different light.”

On Saturday in Ward 5, Mayor Muriel Bowser met with a family that was getting their lawn mowed courtesy of the program, which is run out of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

“Part of what we are doing today (is) marrying one of our programs with others. That’s how our young people with DYRS are gaining skills that they need to go out into the world and gain employment,” said Bowser. “But we are also focused on how we can help seniors, and focused on some of our back to basic priorities. Obviously, we have a lot of senior homeowners in our city, and they need help with basic home care services.”

Juvenile offenders will be mowing the lawns of up to 20 homeowners biweekly across the city — 10 from Northeast and Southeast, and 10 from Northwest and Southwest. The Grass is Greener program helps seniors who are 70 or older, with priority given to seniors who are unable to maintain their lawns.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.