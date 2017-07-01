Cyclist struck in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a cyclist in Southeast D.C. on Friday.

The cyclist is in the hospital and in critical condition.

Police are searching for a white or silver four-door sedan with paper tags that start with the letters “M-V.”

According to police, the cyclist did not stop at a stop sign on the intersection of 29th and Erie Street. The driver had right of way and kept driving.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m.

