Washington, DC News

Cyclist struck in Southeast DC

By Reem Nadeem July 1, 2017 3:21 pm 07/01/2017 03:21pm
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a cyclist in Southeast D.C. on Friday.

The cyclist is in the hospital and in critical condition.

Police are searching for a white or silver four-door sedan with paper tags that start with the letters “M-V.”

According to police, the cyclist did not stop at a stop sign on the intersection of 29th and Erie Street. The driver had right of way and kept driving.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m.

Topics:
bicyclist struck Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Washington, DC News