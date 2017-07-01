501

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Police seek person of…

Police seek person of interest in Northeast DC sexual assault

By Abigail Constantino July 1, 2017 4:27 am 07/01/2017 04:27am
Share

WASHINGTON — D.C. police seek information about a sexual assault that occurred in Northeast on June 15.

Police released a video of a person of interest in an attack that happened on the 1100 block of 51st Street.

The suspect forced the victim into a shed behind a residence where the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

Below is a video showing the suspect:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Northeast DC sexual assault Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Police seek person of…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News