Police seek person of interest in Northeast DC sexual assault

WASHINGTON — D.C. police seek information about a sexual assault that occurred in Northeast on June 15.

Police released a video of a person of interest in an attack that happened on the 1100 block of 51st Street.

The suspect forced the victim into a shed behind a residence where the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

Below is a video showing the suspect:

