Firefighter injured in Northwest DC fire

WASHINGTON — A firefighter was injured putting out a fire in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning.

It happened on the 1700 block of U Street. A roof deck fire extended to the top floor of a 3-story house and an adjacent structure. The fire was confined shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the roof decks and attics of the two row houses. The injured firefighter was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire has not been identified.

U St NW 2nd Alarm update: Bulk of fire knocked down. Roof deck fire extended down into top flr of structure & adj. dwelling. 1 injured FF. pic.twitter.com/OoqCFRC2Nq — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2017

2 Alarm fire under control. Confined to roof decks & attics 2 three story row houses. Injured FF treated on scene. Cause TBD. pic.twitter.com/iNAgYpCb1o — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2017

Below is the area of the fire: