501

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Firefighter injured in Northwest…

Firefighter injured in Northwest DC fire

By Abigail Constantino July 1, 2017 1:49 am 07/01/2017 01:49am
Share
A firefighter was injured putting out a fire in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON — A firefighter was injured putting out a fire in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning.

It happened on the 1700 block of U Street. A roof deck fire extended to the top floor of a 3-story house and an adjacent structure. The fire was confined shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the roof decks and attics of the two row houses. The injured firefighter was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire has not been identified.

Below is the area of the fire:

Topics:
Latest News Local News u street fire Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Firefighter injured in Northwest…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News