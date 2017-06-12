800

White House says Trump looks forward to scheduling UK trip

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 3:05 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump still looks forward to scheduling a trip to the United Kingdom.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that Queen Elizabeth II had invited the president and “we look forward to scheduling that trip.” He said they hope to find a “mutually acceptable date.”

The prime minister’s office said Sunday the invitation was still good, after a newspaper reported Trump wanted to postpone the trip. The Guardian reported Sunday that Trump told Prime Minister Theresa May that he doesn’t want to come if there will be protests. The newspaper cited an unnamed Downing St. aide.

The White House said Sunday the two leaders had not discussed the topic.

Spicer said Trump does not factor his popularity in the country when deciding on a foreign trip.

