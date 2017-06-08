800

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC officials rule death…

DC officials rule death of fire victim a homicide

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:29 am 06/08/2017 08:29am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials have ruled the death of a man in an apartment fire in Washington a homicide.

The Washington Post reports police said Wednesday that the medical examiner’s office ruled the death of 66-year-old Awlachew Ayele a homicide months after he was found dead in a fire at a Washington apartment.

A Washington police statement says the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the northeast Washington resident died from smoke and soot inhalation in addition to “other significant conditions,” namely “multiple blunt force injuries.”

Days after the blaze, Washington fire officials said that it has been ruled incendiary, meaning investigators believed the fire was set.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Topics:
Awlachew Ayele Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC officials rule death…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News