Toddler dies after apparent drowning at DC home day care

WASHINGTON — A toddler died after an apparent drowning at a home day care in D.C. Tuesday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., a 2-year-old boy apparently drowned at a home on 300 block of 17th Place in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. police. The child was found in a small backyard pool at the day care, WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington report.

The boy was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The residence is a child development facility licensed by the District Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the child,” OSSE said in a statement Tuesday. “We are investigating this matter in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA).”

The boy’s official cause of death is still under investigation, but police say it was likely accidental drowning. Police told NBC Washington they do not believe the day care provider was negligent.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident and what led up to the child’s death.

WTOP’s Anna Isaacs contributed to this report.

