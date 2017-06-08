The Latest: White House has no plan to curb Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The White House says it has no plans to scale back existing sanctions against Russia.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters the Trump administration “is committed to existing sanctions against Russia” and will keep them in place “until Moscow fully honors its commitments to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.”

She adds: “We believe that the existing executive branch sanctions regime is the best tool for compelling to Russia to fulfill its commitments.”

The U.S. and the EU have imposed sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for a pro-Russia insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

During the election, Trump talked about wanting to forge better relations with Russia, but relations have soured.

___

1:27 p.m.

President Donald Trump says congressional Democrats are “obstructionists” who are stalling his agenda.

In a speech to evangelical supporters Thursday, Trump said the “level of hatred” between the political parties is “beyond anything that I’ve ever seen.”

Trump urged the audience to help send more Republicans to Congress in next year’s elections. He noted that Republicans have just a two-vote edge in the Senate, where the rules give minority Democrats power to block or stall action on legislation.

Trump also reiterated his commitment to repeal and replace the Obama health care law. The Republican-controlled House recently passed a bill with only GOP votes. The Senate is working on its own version.

Trump spoke as fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee.