Washington, DC News

The Latest: South Korean president returning to White House

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 9:38 am 06/30/2017 09:38am
Vice President Mike Pence, third from left, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, third from right, and Korean War veteran, retired Col. William Weber, seated, pose for a photographers and media during a wreath laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s meetings with the South Korean president (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) back to the White House on Friday after the two leaders had dinner Thursday night.

Trump wrote on Twitter that they had a “very good meeting” with Moon and they discussed North Korea and trade.

Trump and Moon will be meeting in the Oval Office and then making statements to reporters.

The U.S. and South Korea want to show that they are on the same page over dealing with the North Korea nuclear threat.

