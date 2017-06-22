502

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Supreme Court upholds convictions…

Supreme Court upholds convictions in 1984 murder

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:15 am 06/22/2017 10:15am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld the murder convictions of seven men in a brutal 1984 killing in the District of Columbia.

The justices rejected claims that prosecutors withheld key evidence and ruled 7-1 on Thursday that the evidence the defendants said was withheld would not have made a difference in the outcome.

The case concerned the killing of 48-year-old Catherine Fuller. Her body was found in a garage about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the U.S. Capitol.

Eight men were convicted of the crime in 1985. One died in prison and one has since been released. The other six remain in prison.

Topics:
catherine fuller catherine fuller murder Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Supreme Court upholds convictions…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News