Under the big top: Folklife Festival celebrates circus arts, US migration

WASHINGTON — If you’re tired of clowns being the subject of nightmares, then mark your calendar. The Smithsonian Folklife Festival begins on Thursday and this year is dedicated to the circus arts.

The festival will run from June 29 to July 4 and again from July 6 to 9. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. But the day doesn’t end there. Evening events like dance parties and performances will take place most days after 5 p.m. Best of all, the festival is free.

Most events will be outdoors on the National Mall between 7th and 12th streets and some events will take place indoors.

The Folklife Festival is an annual event organized by the Smithsonian Institution. Each year since 1967, the festival has educated and entertained crowds for several days. Past festivals have celebrated a variety of cultures like those of New York City, Peru and Appalachia.

Marking its fiftieth anniversary in 2017, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival will bring the rich history, mystique and diversity of circus arts to life on the National Mall. But visitors will see more than just a performance—we’ll take you behind the scenes to learn from generations of American circus families and contemporary visionaries who are keeping the circus arts alive and engaging. (Courtesy The Smithsonian)

Although this year’s circus theme calls for plenty of performances, educational events like classes and workshops on juggling and how to be a clown are provided for attendants to learn more about circus culture.

But visitors won’t just learn about the circus arts. This year’s festival also features On The Move, a program dedicated to exploring migration to and within the United States. On The Move allows performers and visitors to tell stories through art, performance and poetry.

Activities this year range from story-telling circles for On The Move to visitors honing their circus skills by learning how to walk on a high beam.

Whether you want to see a large-scale, circus in the Big Top, listen to visitors share stories about migration or learn how to cook traditional clown food, here are highlights of what’s in store at the festival this year.

Times and dates vary. For a complete list of daily events, check out the Smithsonian Folklife Festival’s schedule.

Performances

The festival opens on June 29 with a ceremony by the Picataway Indian Nation. Their ceremony is also a part of Smithsonian’s On The Move program. On The Move is also the theme of the only ticketed event of the festival, which is a story slam in the Arts and Industries Building. Participants will put their name in a hat and tell their story about migration on stage if they are called.

If you like watching people defy gravity, check out some of the many aerial performances scheduled throughout the festival. Acrobats, jugglers and contortionists from troupes all over the globe — like the Hebei Golden Eagle Acrobatic Troupe, which was founded in China — will perform.

Many days, the festival will open with performances from youth circus companies like the Sailor Circus Academy or Circus Smirkus.

If you’re in the mood for something more traditional — or don’t want the kids getting ideas — check out the adult troupes. Cirque des Voix performs with a live orchestra and Stars of the Circus promises an eclectic performance.

Workshops and Demonstrations

For hands-on learners, the festival hosts a variety of workshops. Learn how to apply clown makeup, how to juggle or how to cook classic clown food. Risk-takers can attend classes on how to balance on a tight wire and crafty folks can learn how to make puppets.

If you’re more into the lecture circuit, you can attend classes like the “Fundamentals of Funny.” Participants can share and hear other visitors’ stories at several open mics on topics ranging from cultural heritage to the spoken word.

“Those are going to be led by curators and other staff, kind of providing questions that get at the underlying issues and form connections between the visitors to explore overarching themes in their stories,” said Angelica Aboulhosn, spokeswoman for the Smithsonian.

For those who want to demystify circus performances without risking any broken bones, demonstrations will come in handy. Professionals will break down their tricks step by step including how aerialists look like they’re flying or how jugglers never miss a ball.

“What’s really wonderful about this year’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival is we’re providing visitors with a behind-the-scenes experience they wouldn’t otherwise get by going to a Cirque du Soleil performance or a large-scale circus performance,” Aboulhosn said.

Additional reporting by WTOP’s Kristi King.

