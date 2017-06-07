800

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Senate panel OKs Trump…

Senate panel OKs Trump pick Hagerty as ambassador to Japan

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 3:49 pm 06/07/2017 03:49pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved Tennessee businessman William F. Hagerty as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Japan.

The bipartisan voice vote readies Hagerty’s nomination for a vote by the full Senate.

The nomination eased through the committee after Hagerty satisfied panel Democrats that he had no role in the vetting of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Hagerty served as the director of presidential appointments for Trump’s transition team but told Democrats he focused on Cabinet picks and not White House staff aides such as former national security adviser Flynn.

Flynn is a central figure in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Hagerty is a founder of Hagerty Peterson & Company, a private equity investment firm.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Congress News Government News Latest News Washington, DC News White House
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Senate panel OKs Trump…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News