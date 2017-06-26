502

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Parents plead guilty to…

Parents plead guilty to manslaughter in baby’s death in DC

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 12:22 pm 06/26/2017 12:22pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of an infant who died on Christmas Day in Washington have pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from her death.

WJLA-TV reports that Trishelle Jabore and Jay Crowder, who were charged in the December 2016 death of their seven-week-old daughter Trinity, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children and food-stamp fraud. Crowder also pleaded guilty to a drug charge. They had been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say the infant girl was malnourished and suffered broken ribs. A medical examiner said she died of starvation, trauma and forced water intoxication.

Related Stories

Topics:
dc homicide Entertainment News homicide infant death Latest News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Parents plead guilty to…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News