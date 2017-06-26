Parents plead guilty to manslaughter in baby’s death in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of an infant who died on Christmas Day in Washington have pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from her death.

WJLA-TV reports that Trishelle Jabore and Jay Crowder, who were charged in the December 2016 death of their seven-week-old daughter Trinity, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children and food-stamp fraud. Crowder also pleaded guilty to a drug charge. They had been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say the infant girl was malnourished and suffered broken ribs. A medical examiner said she died of starvation, trauma and forced water intoxication.