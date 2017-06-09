800

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Parasite kills 80 ducklings…

Parasite kills 80 ducklings at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

By Jack Moore June 9, 2017 1:44 pm 06/09/2017 01:44pm
Share
Children look at Ducks in the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial September 26, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service will be draining and cleaning the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool this weekend after a waterborne parasite killed 80 ducklings.

The park service said in a release Friday the first dead ducklings were found around May 20. The deaths were caused by a parasite that grows in snails that also inhabit the pool, according to necropsies of the ducklings conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center.

Related Stories

The pool will be drained June 11, with cleaning and treatment slated for next week. The park service aims to refill the pool by June 16 and will continue to monitor water quality.

Chemical treatments are not enough to completely eradicate the parasite, the park service said.

The parasite can cause an allergic reaction in humans called “swimmer’s itch” in humans, which is not contagious and rarely requires medical treatment. But the risk of anybody contracting it from the reflecting pool is low because it is only contracted through sustained contact, such as swimming or wading, the park service said.

Across the National Mall, grounds crews last month installed special ramps to help ducklings and other water fowl safely exit and enter the Capitol Reflecting Pool.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Animals & Pets ducklings Latest News lincoln memorial Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Local News national park service Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Parasite kills 80 ducklings…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News