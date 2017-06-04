Washington, DC News

Oral history archive of former DC mayor Marion Barry debuts

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 7:11 pm 06/04/2017 07:11pm
Former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry. He died early Sunday morning at the age of 78. (AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An oral history archive of Marion Barry’s 1978 campaign for mayor of the District of Columbia is making its debut.

Barry won that year and went on to serve a total of four terms as mayor, ultimately becoming known as the District’s “Mayor for Life.”

The oral history archive is debuting Monday with a ceremony at the John A. Wilson Building. The archive of video interviews will be housed at George Washington University’s Gelman Library.

The archive currently consists of video interviews of 33 individuals who worked on the campaign or wrote about it as members of the press corps. In a statement, officials said they expect the collection will ultimately include over 50 individuals.

Barry died in November 2014 at age 78.

