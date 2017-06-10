‘Lawyers Have Heart’ race closes DC roads

WASHINGTON — The Lawyers Have Heart race on Saturday, which includes a 10K, 5K, fun walk and parade, has closed several D.C. roads.

The following roads have been blocked from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

K Street NW from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 22 nd Street NW

Street NW Wisconsin Avenue NW from M Street NW to K Street NW

Canal Road NW from Whitehurst Freeway NW to Reservoir Road NW

M Stree, NW from 27 th Street NW to Whitehurst Freeway NW

Street NW to Whitehurst Freeway NW Virginia Avenue NW from 27 th Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW E Street Expressway NW from Potomac River Freeway NW to 17 th Street NW

At 7 a.m., a parade from Wisconsin Avenue and K Street NW will proceed along parts of the Whitehurst Freeway, M Street, Potomoac River Freeway, E Street Expressway and Virginia Avenue.

Find more information on the Lawyers Have Heart website.

