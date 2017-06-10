‘Lawyers Have Heart’ race closes DC roads

WASHINGTON — The Lawyers Have Heart race on Saturday, which includes a 10K, 5K, fun walk and parade, has closed several D.C. roads.
The following roads have been blocked from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:
- K Street NW from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 22nd Street NW
- Wisconsin Avenue NW from M Street NW to K Street NW
- Canal Road NW from Whitehurst Freeway NW to Reservoir Road NW
- M Stree, NW from 27th Street NW to Whitehurst Freeway NW
- Virginia Avenue NW from 27th Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- E Street Expressway NW from Potomac River Freeway NW to 17th Street NW
At 7 a.m., a parade from Wisconsin Avenue and K Street NW will proceed along parts of the Whitehurst Freeway, M Street, Potomoac River Freeway, E Street Expressway and Virginia Avenue.
Find more information on the Lawyers Have Heart website.
