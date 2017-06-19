Kushner heading to Mideast for peace talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this week to work toward a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

A White House official said the senior aide and son-in-law to President Donald Trump will arrive on Wednesday for meetings in Jerusalem and Ramallah. Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s international envoy, will arrive on Monday.

Trump made a personal appeal for peace during a visit to Jerusalem last month. He has cast Middle East peace as the “ultimate deal.”

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all tried and failed to achieve a peace deal.

The White House official — who was not authorized to speak publicly about the trip — said an agreement will take time.