Former Attorney General Holder honored by civil rights group

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:57 am 06/07/2017 07:57am
In this March 8, 2009 file photo, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, left, shares a moment with Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., prior to being introduced at the Brown AME Chapel in Selma, Ala., on the 44th anniversary of the Voting Rights March. Holder is being honored for his service to the cause of civil rights from the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs on Wednesday and Lewis will present the award to Holder. (AP Photo/ Kevin Glackmeyer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is being honored for his service to the cause of civil rights.

Holder is scheduled to receive the award from the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs on Wednesday. U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and a civil rights leader, will present the award to Holder during a luncheon in downtown Washington.

Holder served as attorney general for six years under President Barack Obama. Under his leadership, the Justice Department intervened aggressively to reform police departments that were accused of misconduct against African-Americans.

The Washington Lawyers’ Committee is a nonprofit founded in 1968 to provide pro bono legal services to address discrimination and poverty in the Washington areas.

