Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel back in custody until trial

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 6:30 pm 06/15/2017 06:30pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man previously arrested with guns at Trump International Hotel has been taken back into custody for violating the conditions of his release after apparently returning to the capital.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia spokesman Bill Miller says a judge said Thursday that Bryan Moles must be held until trial and undergo an initial forensic screening to determine his competency.

The Pennsylvania doctor was arrested May 31 after authorities received a tip about him making threats and traveling to Washington to see the president. He was released June 2 under certain conditions.

Prosecutors say in documents that Moles was discharged Monday from a Veterans Affairs facility in Georgia “against medical advice.”

Prosecutors say the man also posted pictures on Facebook Thursday of newspaper headlines describing the shooting at the congressional baseball field.

