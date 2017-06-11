DC nightclub evacuated due to collapsed roof deck

WASHINGTON — A nightclub in Northwest was evacuated Sunday evening after the roof deck partially collapsed.



According to DC Fire and Rescue, too many people were on the roof deck of the nightclub located on the 600 block of Florida Avenue Northwest. No injuries were reported.

DC Fire and Rescue said the incident was due to a “small structural collapse.”

A city building inspector will conduct an investigation to determine the overall condition of the building.

Roads are closed in both directions on the 600 and 700 blocks of Florida Avenue due to safety reasons.

Below is a map of where the incident happened:



