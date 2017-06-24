DC hotel evacuated due to fire

WASHINGTON — Guests evacuated a hotel in Northwest D.C. due to a fire Saturday.
The fire started on the first floor in the kitchen of The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center near Thomas Circle around 8 p.m. It extended into the duct work and spread to the roof.
The fire in the kitchen was extinguished around 8:30 p.m. The rest of the fire was doused by 9 p.m. The hotel started re-occupying the building. No injuries have been reported.
Below is the location of the fire:
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.