502

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC hotel evacuated due…

DC hotel evacuated due to fire

By Abigail Constantino June 24, 2017 8:42 pm 06/24/2017 08:42pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Guests evacuated a hotel in Northwest D.C. due to a fire Saturday.

The fire started on the first floor in the kitchen of The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center near Thomas Circle around 8 p.m. It extended into the duct work and spread to the roof.

The fire in the kitchen was extinguished around 8:30 p.m. The rest of the fire was doused by 9 p.m. The hotel started re-occupying the building. No injuries have been reported.

Below is the location of the fire:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
dc fire hotel Latest News Local News Washington, DC News westin
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC hotel evacuated due…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News