DC hotel evacuated due to fire

WASHINGTON — Guests evacuated a hotel in Northwest D.C. due to a fire Saturday.

The fire started on the first floor in the kitchen of The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center near Thomas Circle around 8 p.m. It extended into the duct work and spread to the roof.

The fire in the kitchen was extinguished around 8:30 p.m. The rest of the fire was doused by 9 p.m. The hotel started re-occupying the building. No injuries have been reported.

Westin update: kitchen fire is out. Remaining fire exterior ductwork being extinguished. No other extension. Hotel remains evacuated. pic.twitter.com/fyh2tv7xde — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 25, 2017

Westin fire under control. Hotel being reoccupied. Rehabbing firefighters & starting to release units. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/5H2ae8OAU6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 25, 2017

Below is the location of the fire:

